Zoo sticks its neck out to give baby giraffe a leg up to survival
San Diego Zoo resident receives a leg brace to correct limb disorder which could have cost the animal her life
16 May 2022 - 19:37
A three-month-old giraffe at the San Diego Zoo has received a leg brace to correct limb abnormalities...
