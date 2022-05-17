Cluttercore: Gen Z says ‘stuff you’ to minimalism-obsessed millennials

Have you heard maximalism is in and minimalism is out? Rooms bursting at the seams with clashing florals, colourful furniture and innumerable knick-knacks, this is what defines new interiors trend cluttercore (or bricabracomania).

Some say it’s a war between generation Z (born between 1997 and 2012) and minimal millennials (born between 1981 and 1996), symptomatic of bigger differences. Others say it’s a pandemic response, when our domestic prisons became cuddly cocoons, stimulating our senses, connecting us with other people and places. But what really lies behind the choice to clutter or cull?

Why do some people revel in collections of novelty egg cups? Or have so many framed pictures you can barely see the (ferociously busy) wallpaper? And why do those at the other end of the spectrum refuse to have even the essential stuff visible in the home, hiding it behind expensive, incognito cupboards?

One important reason for the clash between minimalism and maximalism is simple: the relentless pendulum swing of fashion. Whatever psychological or cultural rationale pundits may suggest, fashion is always about the love of what strikes us as new or different.

This struggle might seem new, but it is just history repeating itself, encapsulated in the interior struggle between less and more that began between class-ridden Victorian commodity culture and modernism’s seemingly healthy and egalitarian dream.

Victorians liked stuff they could put on display. These things communicated their status through solid evidence of capital, connectedness, signs of exotic travel and colonial power. Think inherited antique cabinets and Chinese ivory animals. Then imagine the labour required to not only create, but polish, dust, manage and maintain these myriad possessions.