In the Cannes: stars flock back as film festival shakes off Covid curbs

The world’s biggest movie showcaser back in full swing for 75th anniversary despite the spectre of Ukraine conflict

The Cannes Film Festival is gearing up for a bumper 75th anniversary edition with a selection of big Hollywood names, buzzy newcomers and previous Palme d’Or winners — a splashy return even as the conflict in Ukraine looms over festivities...