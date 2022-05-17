In the Cannes: stars flock back as film festival shakes off Covid curbs
The world’s biggest movie showcaser back in full swing for 75th anniversary despite the spectre of Ukraine conflict
17 May 2022 - 19:28
The Cannes Film Festival is gearing up for a bumper 75th anniversary edition with a selection of big Hollywood names, buzzy newcomers and previous Palme d’Or winners — a splashy return even as the conflict in Ukraine looms over festivities...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.