Forget cane for the pain, I need a shot of tequila for my naughty knee
Pope Francis, at times confined to a wheelchair, recently joked the beverage may be a good painkiller
18 May 2022 - 19:29
His doctors probably disagree, but Pope Francis thinks a shot of tequila might help his painful knee...
