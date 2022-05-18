You can take away our customers, but we’ll pluck them back with duck

A Beijing restaurant owner is taking Peking duck to the streets in the wake of a Covid-19 ban on dining in

As restaurants in Chinese capital Beijing drift in the doldrums of a Covid-19 ban on dining in, one eatery manager and his army of chefs have set up stalls on the pavement to keep alive some of the old magic and drum up sales of their big seller, Peking duck...