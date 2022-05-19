Taylor-made for a swift swoop to fine arts honour
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift doesn’t mess around. She’s received her first degree — an honorary doctorate, nog al
19 May 2022 - 20:33
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift received an honorary doctorate in fine arts from New York University (NYU) on Wednesday and told graduates everything would be all right, echoing the sentiments of her hit single Shake It Off...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.