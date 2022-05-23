Making certain community-led Lakota film wages war on discrimination

Cast of ‘War Pony’, about the South Dakota people’s setbacks, has high hopes for film which debuted at Cannes

Set on South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Reservation, War Pony began as a project among friends and over seven years grew into a community effort, said directors Gina Gammell and Riley Keough, who presented their directorial debut at the Cannes Film Festival...