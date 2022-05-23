Making certain community-led Lakota film wages war on discrimination
Cast of ‘War Pony’, about the South Dakota people’s setbacks, has high hopes for film which debuted at Cannes
23 May 2022 - 20:47
Set on South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Reservation, War Pony began as a project among friends and over seven years grew into a community effort, said directors Gina Gammell and Riley Keough, who presented their directorial debut at the Cannes Film Festival...
