‘Dragon of Death’, one of the first predators to rule the skies is dug up

Palaeontologists discovered the fossils in Andes rocks that preserved the reptile’s remains for 86-million years

Argentine scientists have discovered a new species of a huge flying reptile dubbed “The Dragon of Death” that lived 86-million years ago alongside dinosaurs, in a find shedding fresh insight on a predator whose body was as long as a bus...