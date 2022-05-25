×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

‘Dragon of Death’, one of the first predators to rule the skies is dug up

Palaeontologists discovered the fossils in Andes rocks that preserved the reptile’s remains for 86-million years

25 May 2022 - 19:11 By Horacio Fernando Soria

Argentine scientists have discovered a new species of a huge flying reptile dubbed “The Dragon of Death” that lived 86-million years ago alongside dinosaurs, in a find shedding fresh insight on a predator whose body was as long as a bus...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Rare cemetery of ancient flying reptiles surpasses scientists’ hopes Lifestyle
  2. Argentina’s treasure trove unveils 70-million-year-old jewel Lifestyle
  3. If the Aztecs thought they invented the macuahuitl they were wrong Lifestyle
  4. Asteroid-deflecting spacecraft darts off to hunt down Dimorphos World
  5. Tuck into this breathtaking SA dino breakthrough News
  6. Lizard of Oz: meet Cooper, the supersized dino that once thundered down under World

Most read

  1. Like your tomatoes Crispr fresh? Now they can boost your vitamin D intake Lifestyle
  2. Ja well no vine: Atacama Desert yields a wine that thrives on 360 days of sun Lifestyle
  3. ‘Dragon of Death’, one of the first predators to rule the skies is dug up Lifestyle
  4. 'They tried to resuscitate him but it was too late' — Jamie Bartlett's last ... Lifestyle
  5. Dark days: Dakar artist moved by pandemic creates apocalyptic exhibit Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused