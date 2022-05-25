×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Like your tomatoes Crispr fresh? Now they can boost your vitamin D intake

To close the gap in the intake of vitamin D3 from dietary sources, two gene-edited tomatoes should be enough

25 May 2022 - 19:11 By Natalie Grover

If British scientists have their way, two medium-sized tomatoes a day could keep the doctor away...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. A novel but effective way to lose weight: learn to resist food ‘cues’ News
  2. Under the influencers: teens spoon-fed loads of junk food on social media News
  3. Salt in moderation, but now on to black pepper: healthy or not? Lifestyle
  4. Back to basics: how micronutrients can fill the nutrition void in Africa Opinion & Analysis
  5. Will sugar replacement producers’ race to win custom turn sour? Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Like your tomatoes Crispr fresh? Now they can boost your vitamin D intake Lifestyle
  2. Ja well no vine: Atacama Desert yields a wine that thrives on 360 days of sun Lifestyle
  3. ‘Dragon of Death’, one of the first predators to rule the skies is dug up Lifestyle
  4. 'They tried to resuscitate him but it was too late' — Jamie Bartlett's last ... Lifestyle
  5. Dark days: Dakar artist moved by pandemic creates apocalyptic exhibit Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused