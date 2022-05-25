×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

'They tried to resuscitate him but it was too late' — Jamie Bartlett's last moments

25 May 2022 - 12:23 By Joy Mphande

On Sunday night Jamie Bartlett pulled his longtime girlfriend Rosa Onious close and told her how much he loved her. He told her she was his whole world and he was glad to be spending his life with her. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'They tried to resuscitate him but it was too late' — Jamie Bartlett's last ... Lifestyle
  2. Dark days: Dakar artist moved by pandemic creates apocalyptic exhibit Lifestyle
  3. Art is an investment to appreciate and the market is thriving Lifestyle
  4. Become calm with Amazon’s ‘audio vitamin’ Lifestyle
  5. ‘David Genaro can’t die. He is immortal’ — Why Jamie Bartlett was unlike any ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused
'We should increase the investment in SA': German Chancellor visits SA