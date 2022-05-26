Never mind the bollocks on our screens, Sex Pistols story shoots for the stars
Punk hits the red carpet at premiere of Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols miniseries ‘Pistol’
26 May 2022 - 21:04
The Sex Pistols grabbed the limelight in London 45 years after they first convulsed Britain, as members Steve Jones and Paul Cook joined director Danny Boyle on the red carpet for the premiere of a drama tracking the punk band’s rise and fall...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.