Nigerian pulls off digital art heist to reclaim the loot in European museums
The project sells 3-D renditions of stolen artworks in the form of NFTs
26 May 2022 - 21:04
A Nigerian man has launched a project called “Looty” to reclaim African artefacts stolen by European colonisers by creating 3D images of them, selling them as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and using the proceeds to fund young African artists...
