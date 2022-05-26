×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Want to live to 113? Strong booze could get you there

A Venezuelan man, crowned the world’s oldest and who is in ‘very good health’, enjoys a daily dose of strong liquor

26 May 2022 - 21:03 By Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Venezuelan Juan Vicente Perez Mora, declared the oldest person in the world by Guinness World Records last week, will hit 113 years old on Friday...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Teenage pilot’s ‘risky’ Guinness world record dream lands safely in Kenya Lifestyle
  2. Rasta hopes to break records with #FillUpMuseumAfrica exhibition TshisaLIVE
  3. Forget about apples, a cold shower a day keeps the doctor away Lifestyle
  4. Lots of very deep breaths, please: why free-diving is more than just ‘a sport’ Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Nigerian pulls off digital art heist to reclaim the loot in European museums Lifestyle
  2. Never mind the bollocks on our screens, Sex Pistols story shoots for the stars Lifestyle
  3. Want to live to 113? Strong booze could get you there Lifestyle
  4. Like your tomatoes Crispr fresh? Now they can boost your vitamin D intake Lifestyle
  5. Ja well no vine: Atacama Desert yields a wine that thrives on 360 days of sun Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused