Mamma Mia! Thank you for the music, Abba-tars. We’ll take a chance on the new you

After 40 years Abba has returned to the stage — its members as virtual avatars for London gigs

Performing their much-loved hits, among the Mamma Mia! and Dancing Queen, Swedish supergroup Abba have returned to the stage, albeit as digital avatars, for a new London concert residency...