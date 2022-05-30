Construction team finds Mayans beat them to it with ancient city
Developers of an industrial park stumble upon ruins palaces, pyramids and plazas that date back to 600-900 AD
30 May 2022 - 19:02
Archaeologists have uncovered the ruins of an ancient Mayan city filled with palaces, pyramids and plazas on a construction site of what will become an industrial park near Merida, on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula...
