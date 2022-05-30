×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Plot twist: movies make you cry because you’re emotionally strong

Tearing up, thanks to the release of the ‘love hormone’, reveals high empathy, social awareness and connection

30 May 2022 - 19:02 By Debra Rickwood

You have probably found yourself weeping quietly, or even suddenly sobbing uncontrollably, while watching a movie. Common culprits include Marley and Me, The Color Purple, Schindler’s List and The Lion King...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Love hormone transforms ferocious SA lions into pussycats News
  2. Covid shrinks the brain, and we don’t yet know if the damage is permanent World
  3. High prevalence of history of depression in patients presenting with chronic ... News
  4. How to sleep your way to the top. Meditation and exercise also help Lifestyle
  5. Forget about apples, a cold shower a day keeps the doctor away Lifestyle
  6. Shroom for improvement: magic mushrooms work better than anti-depressants World

Most read

  1. Construction team finds Mayans beat them to it with ancient city Lifestyle
  2. Plot twist: movies make you cry because you’re emotionally strong Lifestyle
  3. Kalush Orchestra makes it crystal clear that its money’s on the military Lifestyle
  4. In the Palme of his hand: Sweden’s Ruben Ostlund celebrates Cannes win Lifestyle
  5. Mamma Mia! Thank you for the music, Abba-tars. We’ll take a chance on the new ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings