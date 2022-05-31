Green is not in yet in the fashion industry: sustainability report
Brands face pressure to show they are doing better on the environmental front, but they seem to be slacking
31 May 2022 - 19:35
Despite incremental improvement from some sector leaders, the fashion industry’s 30 largest listed companies risk falling short of social and environmental targets of the Paris climate agreement and UN Sustainable Development Goals, a report from The Business of Fashion shows...
