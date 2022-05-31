Smear campaign: Mona Lisa takes the cake after off-the-wall attack
Da Vinci masterpiece unharmed after being slavered with cream in climate protest stunt
31 May 2022 - 19:34
The Mona Lisa was left shaken but unharmed on Sunday, when a visitor to the Louvre tried to smash the glass protecting the world’s most famous painting before smearing cream across its surface in an apparent climate-related publicity stunt...
