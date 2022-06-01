I am what I am, an’ I’m not ashamed because I’m going to fetch R3.9m

A rare first edition ‘Harry Potter’ book, with mistakes and signed by JK Rowling, will soon go under the hammer

A first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, with some errors and signed by author JK Rowling, is going on private sale at Christie’s in London, with the auction house inviting offers starting from $250,000 (about R3.9m)...