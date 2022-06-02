×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

As Commonwealth celebrates the Queen, she celebrates a few ‘commoners’

Actor Damian Lewis and author Ian Rankin among those hailed by Queen Elizabeth in her birthday honours

02 June 2022 - 20:46 By MICHAEL HOLDEN

Actor Damian Lewis, author Ian Rankin and former Northern Ireland first minister Arlene Foster were among more than 1,100 people recognised by Britain’s Queen Elizabeth in her annual birthday honours...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Over 70 years of rule and 14 prime ministers, Queen Elizabeth has seen it all World
  2. Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the British throne Lifestyle
  3. Charles to step in as queen pulls out of parliament opening over ‘mobility ... Lifestyle
  4. Unseen footage of Britain's young Queen Elizabeth to be aired Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Start me up: Rolling Stones kick off 60th anniversary European tour Lifestyle
  2. As Commonwealth celebrates the Queen, she celebrates a few ‘commoners’ Lifestyle
  3. Different strokes: Bolivian artist gives Mona Lisa an indigenous makeover Lifestyle
  4. Should you feed child guests dinner? No, let them starve Lifestyle
  5. ‘Much remains to be done’: Greece tries to go the distance on LGBTQ+ rights Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Stranded Comair passengers upset by cancelled flights
"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux