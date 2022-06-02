×

Lifestyle

Different strokes: Bolivian artist gives Mona Lisa an indigenous makeover

Claudia Callizaya incorporates icons of feminine beauty with the features and clothing of Aymara women

02 June 2022 - 20:45 By Monica Machicao

High in Bolivia’s Andean mountains, surrounded by small thatched houses and sheep, Claudia Callizaya, 32, makes the final brushstroke to her newest piece of art: a take on the Mona Lisa as an indigenous cholita woman...

