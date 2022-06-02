Different strokes: Bolivian artist gives Mona Lisa an indigenous makeover

Claudia Callizaya incorporates icons of feminine beauty with the features and clothing of Aymara women

High in Bolivia’s Andean mountains, surrounded by small thatched houses and sheep, Claudia Callizaya, 32, makes the final brushstroke to her newest piece of art: a take on the Mona Lisa as an indigenous cholita woman...