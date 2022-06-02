×

Lifestyle

Start me up: Rolling Stones kick off 60th anniversary European tour

Rolling back the years, the Stones embark on an emotional first tour without drummer Charlie Watts

02 June 2022 - 20:46 By Silvio Castellanos

The Rolling Stones rocked Madrid on Wednesday with gusto, and a bit of nostalgia for their late drummer Charlie Watts, as they kicked off a European tour marking their 60th anniversary as a band...

