Meet Sam, the rubbish superhero
A border collie is collecting garbage in a Santiago park, all the while educating people
05 June 2022 - 19:52
Sam, the four-legged superhero, works to keep a park in Chile’s capital clean and green. The dog’s superpower? Collecting rubbish as a role model for visitors...
