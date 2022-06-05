×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Nothing awkward about saving orchids in a dwindling forest

As Malaysia’s forests disappear, a photographer has stepped in to save more than 2,000 plants, among them orchids

05 June 2022 - 19:51 By Ebrahim Harris and Hasnoor Hussain

Alarmed by Malaysia’s loss of plant species to deforestation, photographer Suzairi Zakaria decided he needed to take action to conserve them in his home state of Terengganu...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Greedy global deforestation is like a runaway train World
  2. Coal comfort: Aussies put their mines ahead of climate change Opinion & Analysis
  3. The Amazon is drying out fast, and that’s very bad news for the planet Opinion & Analysis
  4. Will flaky rich nations chip in $60bn to protect nature in developing countries? World

Most read

  1. Meet Sam, the rubbish superhero Lifestyle
  2. Nothing awkward about saving orchids in a dwindling forest Lifestyle
  3. Stick your necks out and butt, boys, or the girls might trade yours in for ... Lifestyle
  4. Start me up: Rolling Stones kick off 60th anniversary European tour Lifestyle
  5. As Commonwealth celebrates the Queen, she celebrates a few ‘commoners’ Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'
Magistrate dismisses Malema and Ndlozi's discharge application, assault case ...