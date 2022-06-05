Stick your necks out and butt, boys, or the girls might trade yours in for longer ones

Recently unearthed fossils of a beast built for headbutting reveal the early evolution of giraffes’ necks

Fossils unearthed in China of a forerunner of the modern giraffe are offering insight into the early evolution of this mammal’s trademark long neck, driven not only by the benefit of reaching high foliage, but also by head-bashing competition between males for mates...