×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

BRENWIN NAIDU | Car-spotting in law-abiding, pothole-less Seville

In the Spanish city it’s about practicality, not status, and the courteous drivers stop at pedestrian crossings

Brenwin Naidu Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
06 June 2022 - 18:53

Last week I attended my first overseas assignment since October 2019, a little while before Covid-19 changed the world as we know it. The destination? Seville, Spain, to sample two interesting products from Toyota Gazoo Racing (GR)...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. SEDAN SHOOT-OUT | 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs BMW 3-Series Reviews
  2. Nine electric bakkies we’d love to drive Features
  3. BRENWIN NAIDU | Boxing clever: up for some petrol-electric punch? Lifestyle
  4. REVIEW | 2022 Hyundai Grand Creta has some neat tricks up its sleeve Reviews

Most read

  1. How ‘Stranger Things’ and TikTok are running Kate Bush classic up the charts Lifestyle
  2. BRENWIN NAIDU | Car-spotting in law-abiding, pothole-less Seville Lifestyle
  3. Hellier’s bells! Unique 1679 Stradivari violin could fetch up to R170m Lifestyle
  4. Meet Sam, the rubbish superhero Lifestyle
  5. Nothing awkward about saving orchids in a dwindling forest Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Lesotho nationals flee Eastern Cape farming town after clashes with local ...
‘I have never stolen money’: Ramaphosa responds to Fraser’s allegations