How ‘Stranger Things’ and TikTok are running Kate Bush classic up the charts

‘Running Up That Hill’ has been in the UK’s Top 10 charts and is set to become Australia’s number one single

Netflix’s nostalgia-laden thriller Stranger Things (https://www.imdb.com/title/tt4574334/) returned last month and with it came the revival of another classic from the 1980s, Running Up That Hill (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wp43OdtAAkM) by Kate Bush. The song plays a prominent part in the narrative connected to one of the show’s leading teen cast members and is featured in a climactic and visually stunning scene that has been making the rounds on the internet...