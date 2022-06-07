×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

No cheer without beer: Russians hop for alternatives as supplies dry up

Sanctions are hitting alcohol supplies in the country, forcing the hospitality industry to seek local supplies

07 June 2022 - 19:46 By Reuters

“Sorry, that was the last bottle of Czech beer we had,” said a waiter at a central Moscow restaurant a month after Russia sent troops into Ukraine and the West imposed sweeping sanctions on the country...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Russian car sales plunge 83.5% in May, another historic dive news
  2. Russia calls for coordinated BRICS action against global economic risks World
  3. Western sanctions fatigue and economic ‘bombs’ play into Putin’s hands World
  4. Fierce street fighting in Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk, a pivotal battle for Donbas World

Most read

  1. Tech alert: Apple chips away at updates that should bear fruit Lifestyle
  2. No cheer without beer: Russians hop for alternatives as supplies dry up Lifestyle
  3. ‘Top Gun’ heirs fly into battle with maverick Paramount Lifestyle
  4. How ‘Stranger Things’ and TikTok are running Kate Bush classic up the charts Lifestyle
  5. BRENWIN NAIDU | Car-spotting in law-abiding, pothole-less Seville Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
'Ramaphosa must step aside': Malema on #farmgate burglary