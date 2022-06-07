No cheer without beer: Russians hop for alternatives as supplies dry up
Sanctions are hitting alcohol supplies in the country, forcing the hospitality industry to seek local supplies
07 June 2022 - 19:46
“Sorry, that was the last bottle of Czech beer we had,” said a waiter at a central Moscow restaurant a month after Russia sent troops into Ukraine and the West imposed sweeping sanctions on the country...
