×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Sideline view of the cores: the A to Z of fashion aesthetics

As obscure styles hit runways faster than you can keep up, here is a look at social media’s leading micro-trends

Thango Ntwasa Journalist
08 June 2022 - 20:52 By Thango Ntwasa

Before social media, fashion was often dictated by what people wore on the streets, how subcultures expressed themselves and runway shows that trickled down into fashion magazines...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Yay to art vibing with fashion in H&M’s latest local collaboration Lifestyle
  2. Sweet deal as art meets fashion to boost a brand and spotlight creatives Lifestyle
  3. Street-smart fashion lovers have something up their sleeves Lifestyle
  4. You like it dirty? Goblincore is the new grunge Lifestyle
  5. Jam to gem: all you need to know about Frank Ocean’s bling line Lifestyle
  6. Drama or fashion, it’s all oversized in the new ‘Gossip Girl’ Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Sideline view of the cores: the A to Z of fashion aesthetics Lifestyle
  2. Fashioning a meeting between East and West Lifestyle
  3. From superfan to Ms Marvel superhero, and the first Muslim one at that Lifestyle
  4. Tech alert: Apple chips away at updates that should bear fruit Lifestyle
  5. No cheer without beer: Russians hop for alternatives as supplies dry up Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
'Ramaphosa must step aside': Malema on #farmgate burglary