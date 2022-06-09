×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

‘Laughter helps you get past the rough spots’: comic legend Bob Newhart

The 92-year-old comedian explains his longevity and love for his profession

09 June 2022 - 19:58 By Chris Taylor

Hard as it is to believe, this year is the 50th anniversary of the debut of The Bob Newhart Show, the beloved 1970s sitcom about a psychologist trying to lead a sane and fulfilling life...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. ‘What is a poephol?’ — Flunked the Ryanair Afrikaans test? Try Barry Hilton’s ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Trevor and Doja shine for SA in award nominations TshisaLIVE
  3. Gender ruck: Ricky Gervais and Netflix push the trans envelope again World

Most read

  1. ‘Laughter helps you get past the rough spots’: comic legend Bob Newhart Lifestyle
  2. Could those cosmic bursts be black holes eating their neighbours? Lifestyle
  3. Paula Rego, ground-breaking artist and women’s champion, dies at 87 Lifestyle
  4. Sideline view of the cores: the A to Z of fashion aesthetics Lifestyle
  5. Fashioning a meeting between East and West Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Chaos in parliament: EFF MPs removed during Ramaphosa's budget speech
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released