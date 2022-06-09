×

Lifestyle

Paula Rego, ground-breaking artist and women’s champion, dies at 87

Thanks to an anti-fascist father who would not allow her to be restricted, she quickly learnt to express her disquiet

09 June 2022 - 19:58 By Catarina Demony

Portuguese artist Paula Rego, who challenged gender stereotypes and denounced abuses of power in often visceral paintings infused with sombre fantasies and magic realism, died in London on Wednesday at the age of 87 after a short illness...

