BRENWIN NAIDU | Hear this, VW: we love the mutant, now how about an all-electric T1?

Volkswagen’s Half-track Fox, which was engineered for Alpine terrain, has been restored to its former glory

Everyone loves the Volkswagen T-series, in all its guises. Whether we’re talking about the original, air-cooled model or the current T6.1 in full-cream Caravelle guise, the appeal of the German multipurpose vehicle has endured through the decades...