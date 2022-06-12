‘Don’t plook ganja then sit smiling at home and not get any work done’
Thailand has started a million-plant cannabis giveaway, but is discouraging citizens from getting high
12 June 2022 - 17:37
Thailand launched a campaign to give away a million free cannabis plants on Friday, a day after decriminalising its growth for commercial purposes, but discouraged people from getting high and warned they could still fall foul of the law...
