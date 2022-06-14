Four novelists, one ocean: how Indian Ocean literature can remap the world

Novels make worlds. They create an intuitive sense and mental image of a place. And the senses of space produced by fiction shape how readers see the world, like maps do.

For early postcolonial literature, the world of the novel was often the nation.Such novels were usually set within national borders and concerned in some way with national questions. Sometimes the whole story was taken as an allegory of the nation, whether India or Tanzania. This was important for supporting anti-colonial nationalism, but could also be limiting — land-focused and inward-looking.

My new book, Writing Ocean Worlds, explores another type of world of the novel: not the village or nation, but the Indian Ocean world.

The book describes a set of novels in which the Indian Ocean is at the centre of the story. It focuses on writers Amitav Ghosh, Abdulrazak Gurnah, Lindsey Collen and Joseph Conrad. Ghosh is a writer based between India and the US, whose work includes historical fiction of the Indian Ocean; Gurnah is a novelist from Zanzibar, who was awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature; Collen is an author and activist based in Mauritius; and Joseph Conrad is a key figure of the English literary canon.

These authors are notable for having centred the Indian Ocean world in the majority of their novels. Each also covers an important region thereof: Ghosh the eastern part, Gurnah the western part, Collen the islands and Conrad an imperial outsider’s view.

Their work reveals a world that is outward-looking — full of movement, border-crossing and south-south interconnection. They’re all very different — from colonially inclined (Conrad) to radically anti-capitalist (Collen), but together draw on and shape a wider sense of Indian Ocean space through themes, images, metaphors and language. This has the effect of remapping the world in the reader’s mind, as centred in the interconnected global south.

As the Kenyan novelist Yvonne Adhiambo Owuor has said, the narrative of particularly Africa’s interconnection with the world “seems to have been lost in our post-independence, postcolonial imagination”. As she says, “so much of Africa lies hidden in the sea”.

My book aims to tempt readers to dive into the fiction where it can be found.

The Indian Ocean connection

The Indian Ocean world is a term used to describe the long-lasting connections among the coasts of east Africa, the Arab coasts and South and East Asia. These connections were made possible by the geography of the Indian Ocean.