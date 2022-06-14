Light years behind: ‘Toy Story’ prequel banned in 14 countries so far
Disney/Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ will not air in some Middle East and Asian countries, and possibly China, because it features a same-sex couple
14 June 2022 - 19:59
Walt Disney has been unable to obtain permission to show its new Pixar movie Lightyear in 14 Middle Eastern and Asian countries and the animated film appeared unlikely to open in China, the world’s largest movie market...
