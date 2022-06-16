How denim keeps sustainability fashionable, according to G-Star Raw

We have all heard the many ways we can be sustainable, which can be overwhelming and feels sometimes like a guilt trip.

For their latest campaign, G-Star Raw is promoting denim as a sustainable and accessible option for conscious fashion choices. The “wear your denim till the end” campaign encourages buyers to take care of their pieces and wear them longer.

The campaign uses visual poetry and deepfake tech to show the beauty of the ageing process in both people and denim. G-Star Raw’s accompanying fashion film brings this message to life along with an unconventional message: wear your G-Star jeans for a lifetime or longer.

G-Star also launched a raw denim capsule collection with a warranty.