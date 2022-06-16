×

How denim keeps sustainability fashionable, according to G-Star Raw

The brand urges fashionistas to ‘wear their denim to the end’ in its latest campaign

16 June 2022 - 19:09 By Thango Ntwasa
A model poses for G-Star Raw's latest campaign.
Image: Supplied by G-Star Raw

We have all heard the many ways we can be sustainable, which can be overwhelming and feels sometimes like a guilt trip.

For their latest campaign, G-Star Raw is promoting denim as a sustainable and accessible option for conscious fashion choices. The “wear your denim till the end” campaign encourages buyers to take care of their pieces and wear them longer.

The campaign uses visual poetry and deepfake tech to show the beauty of the ageing process in both people and denim. G-Star Raw’s accompanying fashion film brings this message to life along with an unconventional message: wear your G-Star jeans for a lifetime or longer.

G-Star also launched a raw denim capsule collection with a warranty.

G-Star Raw has released a film depicting the process of ageing for its latest campaign on sustainability.
Image: Supplied by G-Star Raw

Responsibility initiatives from G-Star Raw:

  • G-Star Raw allows users to upcycle old garments into new ones to mitigate waste
  • Scaling up its Certified Tailors programme, which is rolling out in SA as well
  • Denim that is damaged beyond repair can be taken in at G-Star Raw stores for proper recycling
  • Art of Raw platform that challenges internationally recognised artists and designers from different fields to reuse denim responsibly
  • G-Star Raw items can also be rated for how sustainable they are on its official website
  • Throughout this journey, G-Star has joined the Organic Cotton Accelerator to improve the livelihoods of farmers and increase the amount of organic cotton in global supply chains

