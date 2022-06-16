PODCAST | EXCLUSIVE: Douglas Stuart speaks to Eusebius McKaiser about ‘Young Mungo’

Stuart told McKaiser: “Jodie is my favourite character.” Her struggles as a middle child in a dysfunctional family, a child who almost seems out of place in this family, will resonate with many. She dreams beyond the strictures of their housing estate and Stuart wanted to portray her yearning to live beyond the burden of parenting Mungo.

Stuart and McKaiser also discuss Hamish and Maureen. Hamish is a brute, in one sense, but simultaneously a victim of intergenerational violence and injustices not of his making. While he engages in “violence for pleasure”, especially targeting Catholics, it is difficult to know whether to think of him as vile or symptomatic of the structural injustices of the wider society within which he is located.

Similarly, Stuart and McKaiser explore the multiple readings of Maureen. Interestingly, Stuart tells McKaiser he almost felt bad for his portrayal of Maureen as alcoholic and deeply flawed because in working-class lore, it is women such as her who usually anchor a household in vulnerable communities. His aim, however, was to show precisely that such women are also “fallible” (and therefore fully human, beyond the trope of heroism).

Stuart and McKaiser end with a discussion about the biographical aspects of being a writer (and an internationally successful one) and how his work should be classified (if at all). They meditate, in particular, on the pros and cons of being reduced to or regarded as “a queer writer”.

