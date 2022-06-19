×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

BRENWIN NAIDU | The GR86 is magic and doesn’t compromise on hallmarks of GT86

Toyota’s offering is better than its predecessor, but not at the expense of its core hallmarks

Brenwin Naidu Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
19 June 2022 - 17:43

We caught two planes (and a train) to Seville, Spain, for the launch of the new GR86. Expect it on local shores in September. Pricing is to be confirmed, but consider that the outgoing vehicle was listed at R575,700 at its last facelift in August 2018...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. BRENWIN NAIDU | Hear this, VW: we love the mutant, now how about an ... Lifestyle
  2. BRENWIN NAIDU | Car-spotting in law-abiding, pothole-less Seville Lifestyle
  3. BRENWIN NAIDU | Boxing clever: up for some petrol-electric punch? Lifestyle

Most read

  1. BRENWIN NAIDU | The GR86 is magic and doesn’t compromise on hallmarks of GT86 Lifestyle
  2. Coral hygiene: helping reefs recover from high sea temperatures Lifestyle
  3. Warhol, Picasso, you’re not going anywhere, so get used to these green pastures Lifestyle
  4. All a(r)t sea and loving the wave of success Lifestyle
  5. How denim keeps sustainability fashionable, according to G-Star Raw Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...