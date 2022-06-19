BRENWIN NAIDU | The GR86 is magic and doesn’t compromise on hallmarks of GT86
Toyota’s offering is better than its predecessor, but not at the expense of its core hallmarks
19 June 2022 - 17:43
We caught two planes (and a train) to Seville, Spain, for the launch of the new GR86. Expect it on local shores in September. Pricing is to be confirmed, but consider that the outgoing vehicle was listed at R575,700 at its last facelift in August 2018...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.