Blue light: what we do and don’t know about the damage it causes our skin
The skincare industry is addressing the issue, but governments must develop standardised testing, as with sunscreen
20 June 2022 - 19:45
Take a wander down the skincare aisle of any health and beauty retailer and you’ll be met with a bewildering array of creams and sprays promising to protect you from various threats to your skin...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.