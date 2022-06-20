In a galaxy far, far away, there’s a spider with stars in its eyes

In the Tarantula Nebula, new stars are being born in defiance of what scientists previously thought possible

Astronomers have peered into a teeming stellar nursery in the Tarantula Nebula, a colossal cloud of gas and dust next door to our galaxy, gaining new understanding of the dynamics of star formation, while obtaining a dazzling image of the cosmos...