In a galaxy far, far away, there’s a spider with stars in its eyes
In the Tarantula Nebula, new stars are being born in defiance of what scientists previously thought possible
20 June 2022 - 19:46
Astronomers have peered into a teeming stellar nursery in the Tarantula Nebula, a colossal cloud of gas and dust next door to our galaxy, gaining new understanding of the dynamics of star formation, while obtaining a dazzling image of the cosmos...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.