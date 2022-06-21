×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

If you Musk: Tesla CEO’s child wants name change to cut ties with dad

Musk’s 18-year-old child has asked court to change her gender recognition to female and register her new name

21 June 2022 - 19:37 By Daniel Trotta

Elon Musk’s transgender daughter has filed a request to change her name in accordance with her new gender identity and because “I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form”...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Twitter employees in a flap after Musk's arrival World
  2. SpaceX fires five staff for letter criticising Elon Musk Business
  3. Texas Republicans declare Biden election illegitimate, despite evidence World
  4. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Pride Month — Mind the gaps in the rainbow Ideas
  5. Louisiana bans transgender girls from girls' sports teams World

Most read

  1. Thursday’s when I care about you, then maybe on Friday I’ll be in love Lifestyle
  2. Ray of hope: experts over the moon after biggest ever freshwater fish landed Lifestyle
  3. If you Musk: Tesla CEO’s child wants name change to cut ties with dad Lifestyle
  4. In a galaxy far, far away, there’s a spider with stars in its eyes Lifestyle
  5. Great depression for Revlon as it files for bankruptcy Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...