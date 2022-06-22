From sickness to health: in Italy, art is being resurrected from ashes

Thousands of art works, damaged in church collapses in 2016 earthquakes, have been restored and rehomed

At the opening of a new museum in the picturesque Italian town of San Severino Marche, the guests of honour did not dress up. They were fire fighters in gear worn when they rescued artworks damaged in earthquakes in 2016 and now restored and on display...