Is Beyoncé’s new single the soundtrack to the ‘Great Resignation’?
To some, the lyrics channel the post-pandemic situation in which businesses are struggling to find enough workers
22 June 2022 - 23:01
US pop star Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has surprised fans with an early release of her single Break My Soul from upcoming album Renaissance, setting social media ablaze with song lyrics that some say tap into rising worker anger at conditions...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.