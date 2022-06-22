×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Willing and Able: comforting lionhearted kids diagnosed with cancer

Cupcakes of Hope introduces Able the Lion as part of its project to get hospital supplies to children with cancer

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
22 June 2022 - 23:04

Able the Lion, a soft toy packed with medical kit for children with cancer, was released into hospital wards in SA this month by the organisation Cupcakes for Hope (https://cupcakesofhope.org/). ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Pupils lead the way against smoking through art South Africa
  2. African child cancer deaths could double 2020 levels in eight years World
  3. Malnutrition claims more lives as hunger stalks SA’s kids News

Most read

  1. Willing and Able: comforting lionhearted kids diagnosed with cancer Lifestyle
  2. From sickness to health: in Italy, art is being resurrected from ashes Lifestyle
  3. Is Beyoncé’s new single the soundtrack to the ‘Great Resignation’? Lifestyle
  4. Back to nature: landmark law seeks to restore 20% of EU land in eight years Lifestyle
  5. Thursday’s when I care about you, then maybe on Friday I’ll be in love Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...