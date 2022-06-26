BRENWIN NAIDU | Why didn’t BMW bring out an M3 wagon sooner?

The M3 Touring wields an all-wheel drive, turbocharged, six-cylinder engine with a 3.0-litre displacement

You have to wonder: what took them so long? While Mercedes-AMG and Audi have, for many years, offered estate versions of the C63 and RS4, BMW chose not to adapt its M3 to wagon format...