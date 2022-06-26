No Cannes do? Recession fears haunt communications and ad festival
Ad executives return to annual French Riviera party after two-year hiatus amid anxiety over economic outlook
26 June 2022 - 19:58
Take it from Joao Paulo, who manages the infamous Gutter Bar where many an evening ends at the advertising industry’s annual confab on the French Riviera: Cannes is back...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.