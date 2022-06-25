×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Sorry, Elon. Hyundai, Kia steal a yard on Tesla in the EV race

Tesla still sells far more cars, but Hyundai and Kia have made massive strides in a few short months

26 June 2022 - 19:58 By Kyle Stock

Pipe down for a second Elon Musk, the hottest things in the auto industry — the most electric electrics — now come from Hyunda and Kia...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Toyota, Subaru shares drop on recalls of their first EV models news
  2. BMW starts production at new $2.2bn China plant to ramp up EV output news
  3. Toyota is recalling its electric bZ4X less than two months after launch news
  4. Tesla and VW square off in battle for electric-car dominance news
  5. EVs could take 33% of global sales by 2028 news

Most read

  1. Sorry, Elon. Hyundai, Kia steal a yard on Tesla in the EV race Lifestyle
  2. No Cannes do? Recession fears haunt communications and ad festival Lifestyle
  3. BRENWIN NAIDU | Why didn’t BMW bring out an M3 wagon sooner? Lifestyle
  4. Critics can’t help falling in love with Austin Butler’s portrayal of Elvis Lifestyle
  5. Humble home in Peru yields ancient riches buried in Inca-era tomb Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms
40% water used in Nelson Mandela Bay is 'lost'