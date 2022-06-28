Good Lod! After 10 years touring at the age of 1,700, it’s time to rest

An ancient Roman mosaic that’s been on a tour of top museums has returned home to Tel Aviv

An exceptionally well-preserved Roman floor mosaic, showing a rich variety of fish, animals, birds and ships, has returned to the site where it was found in a Tel Aviv suburb, after a decade-long tour of some of the world’s top museums...