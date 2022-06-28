Russia’s frayed fashion industry embraces new possibilities
Skyrocketing import prices in the wake of the war in Ukraine have left designers to pick up the pieces
28 June 2022 - 19:48
Under its glitzy façade, the Russian high-fashion industry faces an uncertain future...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.