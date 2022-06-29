×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

It’s taken over a century, but Cameroonian goddess is finally going home

Germany set to return Ngonnso’ statue, with Nso’ people saying they have suffered many calamities since it was stolen

29 June 2022 - 19:53 By Riham Alkousaa

Germany will return a goddess statue that was stolen from Cameroon 120 years ago, the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation said this week, part of a growing trend to give back artefacts taken during the colonial era...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Good Lod! After 10 years touring at the age of 1,700, it’s time to rest Lifestyle
  2. History goes digital as NFT of Mandela’s arrest warrant sells for R1.9m Lifestyle
  3. Cambridge returns looted Benin bronze to Nigeria, setting precedent Lifestyle
  4. How a mummified Egyptian high priest ended up in a Durban museum Insight

Most read

  1. It’s taken over a century, but Cameroonian goddess is finally going home Lifestyle
  2. What does Diana’s story say about all of us? Lifestyle
  3. This may be my last film, Woody Allen tells Alec Baldwin in rare interview Lifestyle
  4. Russia’s frayed fashion industry embraces new possibilities Lifestyle
  5. Good Lod! After 10 years touring at the age of 1,700, it’s time to rest Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...
Residents demand police action after 21 die in Enyobeni tavern tragedy in East ...